|
Lakers -at- Pistons - 11/29 - HD Highlights
Los Angeles Lakers
STARTERS
MIN
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
DREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
+/-
PTS
Pau Gasol
, C
33
5-14
0-0
3-5
4
8
12
3
0
2
3
2
+3
13
Jordan Hill
, C
14
1-1
0-0
0-0
0
4
4
0
0
1
2
1
-11
2
Steve Blake
, PG
24
1-6
0-4
0-0
0
4
4
10
1
0
5
2
-1
2
Jodie Meeks
, SG
27
3-8
0-2
4-4
1
0
1
0
3
0
0
1
-6
10
Wesley Johnson
, SG
33
9-11
6-7
3-4
1
5
6
2
0
3
2
2
0
27
BENCH
MIN
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
DREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
+/-
PTS
Shawne Williams
, PF
31
7-13
6-11
0-0
3
6
9
3
2
1
0
5
+9
20
Xavier Henry
, SF
13
1-3
0-0
1-3
0
1
1
1
2
0
0
4
+4
3
Nick Young
, SF
28
3-12
0-2
6-7
0
1
1
2
2
0
1
2
+10
12
Robert Sacre
, C
13
1-1
0-0
2-4
0
1
1
0
0
1
1
1
+7
4
Jordan Farmar
, PG
24
5-11
2-5
1-3
2
3
5
3
1
0
3
1
+5
13
Elias Harris
, SF
DNP
Chris Kaman
, C
DNP COACH'S DECISION
Steve Nash
, PG
DNP NERVE ROOT IRRITATION
TOTALS
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
DREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
36-80
14-31
20-30
11
33
44
24
11
8
17
21
106
45.0%
45.2%
66.7%
Fast break points:
13
Points in the paint:
28
Total Team Turnovers (Points off turnovers):
17 (20)
+/- denotes team's net points while the player is on the court.
Detroit Pistons
STARTERS
MIN
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
DREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
+/-
PTS
Greg Monroe
, PF
35
9-15
0-0
1-3
2
6
8
3
1
0
1
2
-3
19
Josh Smith
, SF
44
4-16
0-1
0-4
7
12
19
8
5
2
5
3
-2
8
Andre Drummond
, C
16
5-10
0-0
3-4
6
5
11
0
1
1
0
4
+9
13
Brandon Jennings
, PG
41
8-17
0-1
3-5
1
1
2
9
0
0
4
3
-2
19
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
, SG
15
3-7
0-2
0-0
1
2
3
0
0
0
0
2
+6
6
BENCH
MIN
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
DREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
+/-
PTS
Josh Harrellson
, PF
12
2-4
0-0
0-0
3
0
3
2
1
0
0
1
+3
4
Charlie Villanueva
, PF
4
1-3
0-1
0-0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
-2
2
Kyle Singler
, SF
33
3-9
1-3
0-0
0
5
5
1
1
0
0
5
-17
7
Peyton Siva
, PG
7
1-2
0-0
0-0
1
0
1
0
0
0
2
0
-2
2
Rodney Stuckey
, SG
33
8-17
0-0
6-9
1
1
2
2
1
0
1
2
-10
22
Tony Mitchell
, PF
DNP COACH'S DECISION
Jonas Jerebko
, PF
DNP COACH'S DECISION
Luigi Datome
, SF
DNP COACH'S DECISION
TOTALS
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
DREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
44-100
1-8
13-25
22
33
55
25
10
3
13
22
102
44.0%
12.5%
52.0%
Fast break points:
25
Points in the paint:
76
Total Team Turnovers (Points off turnovers):
14 (14)
+/- denotes team's net points while the player is on the court.
Flagrant Fouls:
None
Technical Fouls:
PLAYERS: 1 DETROIT ( Stuckey 1 ) - TEAMS: LALAKERS (1) - COACHES: None
Officials:
Matt Boland, Michael Smith, Kevin Scott
Attendance:
15,202
Time of Game:
2:33
Lakers -at- Pistons - 11/29 - HD(1080P) Highlights
